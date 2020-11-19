National Museum of Kazakhstan presents new “Golden Man”

National Museum of Kazakhstan opened a Hall of Ancient Art and Technologies of the Great Steppe. The exposition displays jewelry, household items as well as weapons related to the Scythian-Saka period and found in the mounds of Taksai, Taldy, Issyk, Berel and others. Moreover, another “Golden Man” discovered in East Kazakhstan region became the central exhibit of the event. The museum staff are confident that it will attract even more visitors.

“The main goal of this exhibition and project is, first of all, to collect, find and organize the spiritual, cultural and material artifacts that remained from ancestors, and then present them to Kazakh citizens, including the younger generation. It is known that several “golden men” have been found in the country until today. One of them is in Almaty region, the second is in Aktobe region and the third was found in East Kazakhstan region. What does this mean? In my opinion, this shows the cultural, spiritual and material development of our ancestors,” said Nurlan Kuntuov, Head of Coordination Department for Modernization of Kazakhstan’s Identity Program.

According to the famous archaeologist Zeinolla Samashev, who discovered the “Golden Man” in the Yeleke Sazy mound, the artifact is preserved very well. Therefore, it was not difficult to restore it.

“The two mounds where the “Golden men” were found have not been plundered. One of them was found in Issyk in 1969, the second in Yeleke Sazy. Both artifacts pertain to the same period. However, the peculiarity of the man found in Yeleke Sazy is that he lived four centuries before the “Golden Man” discovered in Issyk,” noted Zeinolla Samashev.

The Hall was opened under the article by the First President of Kazakhstan, Nursultan Nazarbayev “Seven Facets of the Great Steppe”.

Photo: total.kz