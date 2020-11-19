International composers contest “New Music Generation 2020”

The second international composers’ competition “New Music Generation 2020” is taking place in Kazakhstan’s capital, where the world’s most talented young composers and musicians will be competing online. Hundreds of contestants of all ages from 22 countries will take part. The main condition is full anonymity. The personal data of the laureates will be disclosed only after summing up the voting results, on November 21. Organizers opined that this will ensure complete objectivity and impartiality when evaluating works. The jury consists of leading composers and world-famous art figures. They will have to evaluate 160 works.

“The level of the competition is very high, it increases every year. This year the competition’s level is even higher than the last year. We receive very strong works of the high-level composer skills. This event largely strengthens the cultural image of Kazakhstan abroad. It is a great honor and a huge work to be an organizer of such an event,” said Rakhat-Bi Abdysagin, Art Director and Jury President.

Photo: inform.kz