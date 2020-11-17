120 images of Abai: Almaty holds anniversary exhibition

“The image of Abai by artists of Kazakhstan”. More than 120 of the brightest works of well-known masters of the past and present were displayed at the Abilkhan Kasteyev State Museum of Arts in Almaty. The authors of paintings tried to explore the image of the genius poet from different sides. In addition, the exhibition also presented over 70 paintings, graphic and sculptural works by artists of different periods dedicated to the image and works of Abai.

“The exhibition displays the works by Kazakh artists of the early and late 20th century and several paintings by contemporary authors. There are works by Abilkhan Kasteyev, Aisha Galymbayeva, Kulakhmet Khodzhikov, Leonid Leontyev and others. In many works, masters conveyed the image of Abai very well, and also tried to explore his worldview and greatness,” said Sandugash Myrzabekova, spokesperson for Abilkhan Kasteyev State Museum of Arts.

Photo: caravan.kz