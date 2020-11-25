Overview of events in Сentral Asia

The EEC Council approved a project on strategic development of Eurasian economic integration, intended until 2025. This was reported by the press service of the organization. The project includes a proposal from Kyrgyzstan to work out the issue of introducing mechanisms and programs of conditional targeted financing for the development of catching-up economies of the regions of the EAEU member states. These recommendations are presented within the framework of existing development institutions, including by supplementing existing approaches to financing.

Uzbekistan and China intend to implement joint projects in the healthcare sector, including construction of clinics and pharmaceutical enterprises. As Ambassador of Uzbekistan to China Bakhtiyor Saidov stressed, these initiatives play an important role in bilateral relations. The diplomat also emphasized that it is planned to develop a concept of cooperation in the field of telemedicine. Tashkent and Beijing acknowledged that the pandemic has once again shown the importance of regional cooperation at the level of medical experts, scientific institutes and government agencies.

The world competition “Global Disruptive Tech Challenge 2021: Restoring Landscapes in the Aral Sea Region” was announced by a number of international institutions. The competition is organized with the support of the Central Asia Energy and Water Development Program and will contribute to the implementation of the World Bank Resilient Landscape Program in Central Asia RESILAND CA +. According to the organizers, this competition will help attract breakthrough innovative solutions that will be used to mitigate negative impacts on local ecosystems in the Aral Sea region.

Photo: akchabar.kg