Mazhilis approves bills for agro-industrial complex development

The Mazhilis of the Kazakh Parliament approved the payment for storage of grain reserves from the national budget. This will reduce grain cost, which goes to the market in the form of commodity interventions. The cost for storing 500,000 tonnes of grain from the reserve fund totals at about 2.4 billion tenge (US$5.6 million) per year. The bill was developed by the Parliament members in order to improve the country’s food security. The innovations are also aimed at developing of fodder supplies for livestock and poultry farming and increasing the production of high-quality seeds through the formation of seed and fodder funds.

“The measures provided in this draft law on state provision of grain stocks storage, as well as determining the status and role of the operator in the grain market are very important, well-timed and justified,” said Nurlan Nigmatulin, Chairperson of Mazhilis.

Photo: dknews.kz