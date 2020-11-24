Gasification in Kazakhstan to reach 53 percent this year

Kazakhstan’s General Scheme of Gasification draft will be developed by April 2021. The second and third stages of a project “Saryarka” will contribute to this. The information was announced today at a meeting of the Kazakh Government. uthorities plan to prepare a gasification concept for East Kazakhstan region in the spring. The issue of attracting gas from Russia to the region is currently under consideration. Primarily, this is due to the increase in the number of consumers. By the end of the year, this figure in the country is expected grow up to 16.5 billion cubic meters.

“As per results of this year, the gasification rate of the population in Kazakhstan is planned at 53 percent, 9.8 million people will have access to natural gas. The gasification level will reach 60 percent in 2025 with the connection of 2,120 settlements or 11.7 million inhabitants,” said Prime Minister Askar Mamin.

Photo: 24.kz