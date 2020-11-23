Kyzylorda region develops map of economic development

In the next three years, Kyzylorda region will have a diversified economy, a high level of production and a large export potential. The map of economic development until 2023 has been developed for this purpose. 265 projects totaling 270 billion tenge (US$631 million) are planned to be implemented, the governor of the region Gulshara Abdykalikova reported at a briefing at the Central Communications Service. The governor also stressed that today enterprises of the food industry and other spheres, which play an important role in formation of Kyzylorda regional economy, develop at a steady pace in the region.

“Kumis is exported abroad. Frozen vegetables are exported to Russia. In addition, for the first time, we started producing five types of pasta. A camel milk processing plant with a capacity of 130,000 tonnes per year will be launched in Aral. In addition, we signed a contract with two large investors within one week. The first project covers medick sowing and processing. The second is aimed at the production of tomato paste. A plant with a capacity of 10,000-15,000 tonnes per year will be built,” said Abdykalikova.

Another ambitious task is increasing supplies of fish from the Aral Sea region to foreign markets. The region intends to increase its exports from 4,2 tonnes to 8,5 tonnes. With this aim, Fisheries Development Program until 2030 was adopted in the region. It is planned to allocate 28 billion tenge (US$65,4 million) for its implementation. According to the region’s governor, these funds will increase the volume of commercial fish 34 times.

Photo: taraz24.kz