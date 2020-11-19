State budget for 2021-2023: over half of funds to be allocated to social sphere

More than half of the budget expenditures for the next three years will be allocated to the social sphere. The Upper House of the Kazakh Parliament considered the bill “On state budget for 2021-2023”. After the discussion, members of the Senate sent the country’s main financial document with amendments to the Mazhilis, the Lower House of the Kazakh Parliament. Overall, proposals to increase expenses by 20 billion tenge (US$46.6 million) were supported. Additional funding through reallocation of costs will be provided in several areas. Thus, 2.7 billion tenge (nearly US$6.3 million) will be allocated for gasification and 6 billion (US$13.9 million) for construction and reconstruction of housing. The funds will be used to develop infrastructure, index social benefits, increase the salaries of teachers and doctors and provide medical services to the population.

“The budget provides for the necessary funds to fulfill all social obligations. The issues of the development of infrastructure, gasification of the central and northern regions and drinking water supply were addressed as well. In accordance with the instruction of the President of the country, significant funds will also be aimed at supporting small and medium-sized businesses, construction of housing for low-income citizens,” said Maulen Ashimbayev, Chairperson of the Senate.

Photo: zakon.kz