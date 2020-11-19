Kazakhstan may become one of the world's largest food hubs

Kazakhstan may become a large global food hub. The domestic agriculture has the potential, experts said. Moreover, the role of the industry in the modern world is becoming increasingly important, particularly, in ensuring food security. Representatives of the Islamic Organization for Food Security (IOFS) noted that Kazakhstan, like other member countries, is aimed at further creation of favorable conditions for the development of the food industry, expansion of mutual trade, establishment of contacts, and solving transport and logistics issues.

“The population of our 57 countries is over one billion people. The potential is incredibly great. I think that, in general, the global situation and the development of economic relations allow Kazakhstan to resolve this issue. I would like to emphasize that it is very important to work within the partnership. The umbrella-branding format of our activities allows us to solve very important tasks at the interstate, intergovernmental and multilateral level. The tasks include promotion of trade corridors and creation of chains. For Kazakhstan, we initiate several important programs that are aimed at acquiring necessary competencies, at developing investment projects at a systematic level. For example, the development of an international center of genetic reproduction and a genetic resources center within the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (IOC) for Kazakhstan,” said Yerlan Baidaulet, IOFS Director-General.

Photo: agroinfo.kz