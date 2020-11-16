More than 480 billion tenge of investments have been attracted to Turkistan region

More than 480 billion tenge (over US$1.1 billion) of investments have been attracted to Turkistan region over the past ten months, announced the governor, Umirzak Shukeyev at a press conference on social and economic development of the region. He also spoke about the work done within the implementation of Kazakh President’s state-of-the-nation-address “Kazakhstan in a New Reality: Time for Action”. In particular, he reported that measures have been taken to create favorable investment climate and stimulate business activity.

“We attach great importance to which fields investments are attracted and how much. This helps understand how the region will develop in the short term. For the past ten months, 480 billion tenge (over US$1.1 billion) of investments were attracted to the region, which is 70 percent more than in 2019,” Shukeyev said.

During the briefing, Umirzak Shukeyev also spoke about how the region is preparing for the second wave of coronavirus. The governor noted that more than two billion tenge (over US$4.6 million) were allocated to provide medical institutions with all the necessary medicines and protective equipment. Number of PCR laboratories increased three times, bringing their number in the region to nine.

Photo: inform.kz