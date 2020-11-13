Multiplier effect from investment projects in Atyrau region

Atyrau region implements large-scale oil and gas projects. One of the largest of them is a future expansion project at the Tengiz oil field, which is estimated to cost US$46 billion. This was announced by the governor of Atyrau region Makhambet Dosmukhambetov at a press conference. He said that the projects being implemented have a multiplier effect. They stimulate the development of related industries and services. About 300 Kazakh companies and 27,000 local employees are engaged in these projects. Eight more investment projects are being implemented in Atyrau region as well.

“In particular, I would like to highlight a company’s project, which is the largest propylene production plant in neighboring foreign countries. US$2.6 billion were invested in the project. We plan to launch the production at the end of 2021. Another project is being worked out on the construction of gas processing plant with an investment value of 370 billion tenge (over US$862 million) until 2023,” said Makhambet Dosmukhambetov.

Photo: m.angi.ru