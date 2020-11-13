Nur-Sultan hosts third national Forum of Rural Women of Kazakhstan

Successful businesswomen, who know how to start and develop their own projects, gathered in Nur-Sultan. This year, the third national Forum of Rural Women of Kazakhstan was held in online and offline formats. At the event, female entrepreneurs discussed the initiatives to improve the quality of life in rural areas and achieve the Sustainable Development Goals. The businesswomen noted that such meetings allow them exchanging experiences on a regular basis.

“I myself am engaged in agriculture, I run a farm. Such forums, in which I am participating today, are, obviously, a very good and perfect business platform for women, where they can share their experiences. I can tell other women from my experience that they should not be afraid to go into the field of agriculture, because it is very exciting here. The most important thing is to love what you do and then everything will work out fine,” said Anara Bozayeva, forum participant and entrepreneur.

Photo: inbusiness.kz