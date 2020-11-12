Karagandy region attracts nearly US$124.2 million of investments

Karagandy region sums up the results of the year. Experts have noticed a significant growth in almost all industries over the last 10 months. First of all, this is particularly true of the region’s investment climate. Since the beginning of the year, the region has attracted nearly 53 billion tenge (US$124.2 million) to the fixed capital, most of which is private investments, and about 35 percent are investments of foreign companies. It was announced by the Governor of Karagandy region Zhenis Kassymbek at a press briefing.

“We are implementing 45 new investment projects worth nearly two trillion tenge (US$4.6 billion), creating more than 12,000 new permanent jobs. 20 projects are being implemented with foreign investors. 11 new enterprises worth 203 billion tenge (US$475.7 million) will be launched in the region by the end of the year, where 2,500 employees will work. There are new growth areas in mechanical engineering. A number of projects continue to be implemented at a former factory of rubber products, including the production of buses and special equipment with the participation of one of the world leaders in the industry, a Chinese company,” said Kassymbek.

Over this period, one of the main sectors of the region, which is industrial production, has already shown quite good results. The production volume amounted to 2.4 trillion tenge (US$5.6 billion). Despite the sector’s instability in the world, all the backbone enterprises of Karagandy region continue to work as usual. In addition, dozens of new projects are being implemented. The focus is put on them. Kassymbek said that this year the share of mechanical engineering alone is going to be increased twofold. Agricultural producers are also showing good results - more than a million tonnes of grain was threshed in the region. Small and medium-sized enterprises is another growth area in the region.

“Thanks to the state support, the SMEs of the region have ensured an increase in output by 4 percent within the 10 months of this year. 2,200 permanent jobs were created. As a result, we managed to keep the number of employed people in this sector, which is very important for us, because to date SMEs account for 30 percent of the region’s economically active population,” added the governor.

