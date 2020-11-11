Market surveillance institution to be introduced in Kazakhstan

Market surveillance institution will be introduced in Kazakhstan. It will facilitate the more rapid market withdrawal of unsafe products. Today, Kazakh Minister of Trade and Integration Bakhyt Sultanov presented the corresponding amendments to the draft law on technical regulation in the Mazhilis of the Kazakh Parliament. Sultanov pointed out that this does not imply a total ubiquitous control. Everything will be tracked online in the information database. Inspections will be carried out only according to the following scheme: detection - testing - withdrawal from the market.

Improvement of conformity assessment procedures, as well as digitization of certification and accreditation processes, are also under consideration. E-certificates will be integrated with the data of the Eurasian Economic Commission. All tests will be accompanied by photo and video recording.

Sultanov highlighted that the changes will reduce corruption risks, create conditions for fair business and improve the quality of products for consumers.

Photo: ainews.kz