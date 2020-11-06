Over US$925 million attracted to Aktobe region within 10 months of 2020

Over 400 billion tenge (US$925.7 million) of investments have been attracted to the Aktobe region’s economy since the beginning of this year, wherein 20 percent were received from foreign investors. The amount of 26 investment projects currently being implemented in the region exceeds 140 billion tenge (US$324 million). Results of the region’s social and economic development for the reporting period were announced by local governor Ondassyn Orazalin at a briefing in the CCS. He said that the results of the development of industry, agriculture, construction and housing commissioning reached record levels as well, exceeding 100 percent. The speaker noted that all measures taken in the region are aimed at the implementation of the state-of-the-nation address of Kazakh President.

“We really changed the image of our region over the period of independence. Roads that connect Western Europe-Western China have been built thanks to the instructions of the Head of State. They have given a great impetus for the social and economic development of our region. I can say that this year 17 billion tenge (US$39.3 million) were spent on the streets of the city. 13.9 billion (US$32.1 million) out of them were allocated in accordance with the Employment Roadmap. 97 streets were planned to be repaired. We managed to repair 115 streets by the end of the year,” said Ondassyn Orazalin, Governor of Aktobe Region.

Photo: qazweek.kz