Almaty region to cover 70 percent of country’s sugar demand by 2023

The share of Almaty region in Kazakh agriculture industry currently amounts to 17 percent. The region plans to expand the raw material base and increase production capacity of local enterprises in order to increase its agro-industrial potential. Thus, Almaty farmers intend to increase the production of meat to 500,000 tons and production of milk to 900,000 tons by 2025. At the same time, the region plans to cover 70 percent of the country's sugar demand by 2023, and not for nothing. In the last six years alone, the sown area of sugar beet in Almaty region have increased 14 times and made up 16,000 hectares. It is anticipated that almost 550,000 tons of sugar beet will be harvested this year, which will produce 50,000 tons of sugar. For this, local farmers received supported in form of subsidies and high-yielding seeds from France, Germany and Denmark.

“During the period under review, the volume of exports of agricultural products increased 1.3 times and amounted to US$93 million. At the end of the year, gross agricultural output will exceed 900 billion tenge (US$2 billion) with an increase by 2.2 percent. Labor productivity will increase to 2.5 million tenge (US$5,774),” said Amandyk Batalov, Governor of Almaty region.

Photo: delo.ua